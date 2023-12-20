Prince Harry ‘wild’ party joke sent shockwaves among ‘awkward’ teenagers

file footage

The Duke of Beaufort recounted a wild anecdote from Prince Harry’s party days during an Oldie literary lunch last week.



Henry Somerset revealed the Duke of Sussex was over at their place for the 18th birthday of his niece, which was held around a ‘large circular swimming pool,' in their country mansion.

“It was a gathering of rather awkward teenagers… and they were not really comfortable talking to each other,” noted the duke, adding the Spare author showed up and suddenly “picked up one of the girls without any explanation and hurled her into the pool.”

“Initially everyone was a bit shocked, but then there were roars of laughter. Perhaps he wasn’t particularly accustomed with such success from his jokes,” Somerset continued.

Swelling with pride at the reception of his mischief, the former royal proceeded to pick up girls one by one, throwing them into the pool like a “truck driver heaving bags of coal onto the back of a lorry before solemnly going back to pick up another one,” Henry suggested.

Harry was eventually tamed by the Duke of Beaufort’s butler, who “grabbed him by the scruff of the neck and took him away,” he revealed.