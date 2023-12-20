Nina Dobrev, Shaun White caught in PDA in Aspen

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White in Aspen together

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White were spotted packing PDA in the streets of Aspen, Colorado while having a stroll, Monday.



The couple, who had been hanging out on the slopes in the upscale ski town with Kendall Jenner and other friends, dressed warmly for their stroll.

As they strolled down the sidewalk hand in hand, the gold medallist used the moment to give Nina a tender peck on the cheek.

Nina, thirty-four, was snuggled under a plush black coat featuring a wide white chevron pattern.

The Bricklayer actress covered her long, dark hair with a black hat and wore black boots with a kitten heel.

She carried a little shoulder bag with a silver chain purse and her makeup looked natural.

Shaun, 37, looked sharp with black shoes, jeans, and a zip-up Whitespace jacket.

The Olympian had a well-groomed red beard and well-groomed hair.

The two have been visitors of the Aspen St. Regis hotel.

The world-class athlete posted pictures of their opulent suite with a breathtaking mountain view on social media.

There has been both work and play during the trip.

Shaun conducted a test run of several of Whitespace's goods with his crew, the company he formed for winter sports.

He made a post on social media on Tuesday that read, "Whitespace Get Together Day 1."

In order to keep warm in the snow, the company also manufactures goggles, coats, ski trousers and innerwear.