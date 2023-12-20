John Legend on how he and wife Chrissy Teigen want to celebrate this year’s Christmas

John Legend on celebrating Christmas this year as a family of six

John Legend has recently explained how he wants to celebrate this year’s Christmas.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the musician revealed, “It's our first one as a family of six, so it's very exciting.”

For the unversed, Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen earlier welcomed two babies this year.

While talking about her three kids, the Voice star told ET, “They've never had Christmas before. They won't really get it yet, but we're excited to have all of us together celebrating Christmas.”

“We're not going to be working over the holidays,” said Legend.

The singer mentioned, “We're just going to relax and enjoy each other and I'm excited for that.”

Leged previously mentioned that adding two babies to the family wasn't totally smooth sailing.

“I think one of the toughest parts was just having the older kids adjust to not being the baby anymore, especially Miles,” he explained.

Legend continued, “Miles is used to being the baby for a while. So, he had to take some time to adjust, but I think he's doing really well with it now. It just took him a couple months to adjust to that.”

Earlier this month, Teigen confessed she and her hubby have nannies when a fan asked how she manages to balance it all.

“I have lots of help and I also do a lot! But also, I CAN do a lot because of the help!” added the cookbook author.