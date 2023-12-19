U2 surprises fans with first performance of their Christmas classic in 36 years

U2 performed ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) at the Sphere

U2 fans just got the biggest surprise ever.

During their U2:UV Achtung Baby show at Las Vegas’ Sphere on Friday – their last Vegas residency act for the year – the iconic rock band treated fans to a surprise rendition of Darlene Love’s festive classic, Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).

The performance, captured by a fan and uploaded to YouTube, was especially iconic as it was the first time U2 had performed the song live in 36 years, the last time being at their 1987 Joshua Tree Tour at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

The performance began with guitarist the Edge strumming on an acoustic guitar, leaving fans confused. But the crowd erupted into cheer almost as soon as Bono sang the iconic opening lines, “Christmas/ The snow’s coming down/ Christmas/ I’m watching it fall.”

The band embraced the 1963 seasonal classic, slowing down the tempo while also staying true to their 1987 recording.

Against a red-lit stage, with added bells and percussion, U2 transformed the performance into a touching holiday serenade.



The Irish rock band – featuring singer Bono, the Edge, bassist Adam Clayton, and drummer Bram van den Berg first released their cover of the holiday classic for their 1987 charity compilation album, A Very Special Christmas.