Jeremy Renner to drop new musical diary on one-year anniversary of snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner announces new musical diary release on social media

Jeremy Renner is going to drop a new musical diary, Wait on the one-year anniversary of his snow plow accident on social media.



Taking to Instagram, the Marvel star posted a photo of the cover featuring Jeremy with arm around his 10-year-old daughter, Ava Berlin Renner.

“New musical diary — story of life, death, recovery, all things learned along the way,” wrote the Arrival actor.

Jeremy added, “Wait' lit Jan 1. I can’t wait to share more with you. #waitforme #laketahoe LINK IN BIO.”

In October, nine months after the incident, Jeremy opened up about the incident in an interview with CNN, saying, he feels “very blessed and very lucky to be upright and walk around and to live life”.

“I’m very, very clear. My life is really lean, if that makes sense,” remarked the actor.

Jeremy added, “There’s no fat in my life anymore. I don’t have time for that. So, there’s something really beautiful about having that superpower.”

Earlier in January, the Town actor broke 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after his snow plow ran him over as he was helping his nephew get a stuck vehicle out of the snow on New Year’s Day.

He told the outlet that there were “a lot of gifts that I received because of [the Jan. 1 accident]”.

“When you’re tested physically, emotionally, spiritually, in every way, and then to come through it, that’s something hard to explain,” he mentioned.

Jeremy pointed out, “Perseverance. Strength. It’s all a mental game. I put it in my back pocket now. I know how to deal with pain. It’s all mind. It’s all in the mind. If you can sift through the fog of it all, I am very blessed.”