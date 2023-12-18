Spice Girls star Mel B expresses dismay over singer Tom Meighan Brit Award nomination

Mel B disappointed over convicted abuser Tom Meighan nomination for Brit Award 2024

Spice Girls star Mel B has recently expressed her disappointment after a singer Tom Meighan convicted of domestic assault was nominated for a Brit Award next year.



In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Mel B said, “I am deeply disappointed that an organisation so highly respected within the music industry should make a choice like this.”

The outlet reported that Tom, who was the former ftontman for Leicester-formed rock band Kasbian, was selected for next year’s award. He was convicted of domestic assault after attacking his now-wife Vikki Ager back in 2020.

“You have to think what kind of message are you sending out to people when crimes of violence against women can be committed and then that person could be rewarded as part of a massively high-profile awards event. It’s shocking to me,” stated the 48-year-old.

Meanwhile, rapper Slowthai – real name Tyron Frampton – is eligible for Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act after the release of his third record, Ugly, in March.

Spice Girls bandmate, who rose to fame in the early Nineties as a member of chart-dominating pop group the Spice Girls, support conversations around domestic violence.

Mel B also talked about the abuse she faced during her marriage to Stephen Belafonte and even detailed her experiences in 2018’s memoir Brutally Honest.

“I am not only Patron of Women’s Aid but I have just completed three new chapters of my book, Brutally Honest, which charts my journey through abuse and the six years it has taken me to deal with the trauma of that abuse,” explained the musician.

Mel B added, “I am still dealing with that trauma and I know I am not alone.”