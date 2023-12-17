Billie Eilish belts out soulful rendition of What Was I Made For? on SNL

Billie Eilish belts out soulful rendition of What Was I Made For? in SNL

Billie Eilish, 21, teamed up with Kate McKinnon for the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

The Grammy winner performed her hit track from film Barbie, What Was I Made For? for the first time live.

McKinnon was accompanied by the film's director Greta Gerwig as they announced the performance.

The pop sensation previously teased her Saturday Night Live performance alongside McKinnon and cast member Ego Nwodim via a hilarious promo.



The trio shared a sequel of witty remarks in three humorous segments where they playfully discussed Billie’s involvement in Oppenheimer.

The second and third segments referred to “roasted beef sandwich” and tons of traditional Christmas rituals.

While conversing with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show, Eilish regarded the song as her 'personal' favourite from the soundtrack.

She spilled beans on the process of the song making, noting that Gerwig is such a “sweetheart," who she revealed asked Billie to do a song that would take the viewers “elsewhere.”

Expressing her love for the song, the singer shared: “And that, like, stuck with us. That really stayed with us.”



The Ocean Eyes star went on to talk about the scene in the film “where Barbie and Ruth are in that, like, white area, the white abyss, and she grabs her hands and she's like, “FEEL,” the musician gushed.

The What Was I Made For icon shared “I'm like- it gives me chills when I think about it.”

She further revealed that the song aims to bring women closer and is big on the “strength” part, referring to their power as individual beings.

Barbie's soundtrack was released on July 13, followed by the film's release on July 21.