Kanye West’s first Yeezy release after Adidas termination upset fans

Kanye West new Yeezy shoes look like 'socks'

Kanye West has become the center of attention again with brand new launch if one of his Yeezy product.



The striking similarity between Kanye West's most recent YEEZY shoe design reveal and socks has fans scratching their heads.

The rapper and fashion designer said, "YEEZY debuts the foldable future of footwear, YZY POD," in a screenshot that was uploaded to X, formerly Twitter, on Friday.

The $200 travel-friendly sneaker is now available for presale, according to West, who also advised customers to "accept no imitations."

Although it was West's first commercial release after Adidas ended its contract in October 2022, fans were triggered at the cost.

“YE $200 for a sock is crazy,” one user wrote, while another joked, “Is it $200 per sock, or do you get a pair?”

“Who is paying [$200] for a pair of socks lol,” a third wrote.

People "love" West—who recently revealed the title of his new album, Vultures—for his music, not his "socks," according to another X user.

Fans are going crazy about the cost of West's most recent creation, but a former YEEZY attorney and professor of Sneaker Law revealed to Page Six that West might be giving away his sock-styled sneakers for a low price.

“People who are criticizing the price on the Yeezy sock shoes may not understand the high cost of making quality products, especially for independent brands,” Kenneth Anand stated.

“By comparison, luxury brands Vetements and Balenciaga are both selling extremely similar, if not identical, sock shoes; the Yeezy models are cheaper by about $400 or more, so arguably Kanye could have raised his price.”

Aside from the price, others drew attention to West, 45,'s peculiar sizing choices for the item, which are limited to sizes 1, 2, and 3 for the "foldable" sneakers.

“What does size 1 2 3 mean?” a fan wondered, with a second tweeting, “I was deadass gonna order a pair but I need to know how the sizes work. Please break it down bru.”