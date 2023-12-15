Emma Watson weighs in on ‘self-partnered’ statement

Emma Watson clarifies her statement about being 'self-partnered' in her throwback interview

Emma Watson has recently cleared out her statement about being “self-partnered after her 2019 interview went viral.



In a new interview with British Vogue, the Harry Potter star previously spoke to the outlet and revealed she was happy with her single status despite dating around.

She said at the time, “I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. I was like: ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

Now, the Little Women star dished out what she meant by the term “self-partnered”.

Emma stated, “Getting to the point when I was 30, I was realising, ‘Oh, maybe I’ve figured out some things about how to care for myself better – maybe quite well, actually.’ And taking pride in that.”

The Perks of Being A Wallflower actress mentioned that she also realised the importance of having a strong group of supporters around her.

“Coming out of Covid, I really understood the importance of building community, having community and investing, very intentionally, time and energy into that,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Emma shared her views on sustainability and her subsequent activism for eco-conscious fashion.

“We’re still in a place where 100 billion garments are made every year. The dead stock fabric and the burning of so many clothes that don’t make it to the consumer is obviously a massive, massive problem,” explained the Beauty and the Beast actress.

Emma added, “I kind of expected that the whole world would be different the next day and what I have come to learn is that change does take time.”