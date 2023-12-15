Timothée Chalamet reveals his cameo character in 'Barbie'

According to Timothée Chalamet, he is still unaware of the Barbie cameo that filmmaker Greta Gerwig had in store for him.



The actor, who plays the renowned chocolatier in his most recent film, made an appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night. He also talked about the cameo that was never made.

Chalamet said initially “there was an idea for Saoirse Ronan and I to do a cameo” in the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led movie.

Sadly, though, neither of the performers' plans to feature in the movie came to fruition.

“I don’t know what the cameo would have been,” he explained to host Jimmy Fallon. “I think it would have been one of the rejected Kens or Barbies, not Alan, but something. Maybe there was a reject French one along the way. I don’t know.”

Nonetheless, Chalamet pointed out that since Gerwig and the Barbie set had just been completed when Wonka wrapped up filming, he had the opportunity to visit them.

“It was kind of going from like a fantastical London chocolate [set, to this] insane [Barbie set],” he said.

Gerwig said later this year that she "was so annoyed" that Ronan and Chalamet couldn't be cast in the movie because it would have "felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom."