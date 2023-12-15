James Gunn believes meaningless cameos as ‘worst element’ of superhero genre

James Gunn speaks up about meaningless cameos in superhero movies

James Gunn has recently shared meaningless cameos are one of the the “worst elements” of superhero genre.



Gunn took to Threads on social media and wrote, “The whole point was it’s NOT a large film — I mean, not in terms of cast.”

“It’s normal for single protagonist films to have other characters — much more unusual for them not to,” continued the co-head of DC Studios.

The movie-maker believed that cameos had ruined superhero movies, explaining, “I call that ‘Cameo Porn’ and it has been one of the worst elements of recent superhero films.”

“If a character is in film, they have to have a reason to be there story-wise,” said Gunn.

The Suicide Squad director pointed out, “I don’t mind actual cameos — if it’s a glimpse or a moment, an Easter egg.”

“What bothers me is when they mangle an elegant story by shoehorning characters in — they aren’t there because the story calls for it, but for some other reason,” he added.

Gunn’s remarks came during this year’s “superhero fatigue” after several movies flopped, including The Flash, Shazam: Fury of the Gods and The Marvels.

However, new DC Studios Gunn and Peter Safran decided to reboot the DC Universe, starting with Gunn’s Superman: Legacy.

Reportedly, the upcoming movie features David Corenswet (who will play Superman), Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Meanwhile, Superman: Legacy is going to release in theatres on July 11, 2025.