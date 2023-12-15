Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori bonds with his daughter North at Disneyland

Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in December 2022

Kanye West spent a day at Disneyland with his girls.

The legendary artist took a day off to spend some quality time with his wife, Bianca Censori, and oldest daughter with ex-wife Kim Kardashian at the Happiest Place on Earth in Anaheim, California.

In a fan video shared on Instagram Thursday, the doting father was seen being escorted into the amusement park by a worker alongside 11-year old daughter North West.

Wearing his usual all-black casual attire with a partial head cover, Ye sweetly held his wife’s hand and guided her through the crowd as she trotted behind in her yellow heeled boots and a spaghetti-strap bodysuit.

Meanwhile, North rocked an oversized black graphic tee and pants.

The trio looked to be in good spirits as North enjoyed some churros with her stepmom.

Viewers were delighted and praising Kanye in the comments, with one noting, “Mad normal well as normal as he can be!” and another quipping, “He is like, ‘we are just normal people, if you’re looking for someone famous go to the Kardashians.”

The Runaway hitmaker has recently been spending a lot of time with his children and their new stepmom.



Most recently, North joined Kanye on at his Miami listening party, where she showcased her skills and debuted her rap name in a track she is featured on in Kanye’s latest album, Vultures.

“I love it here / we gonna take over the year for another year / it’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie,” she lip-synced.

Meanwhile, Censori cheered on from the crowd alongside Kanye’s five-year-old daughter, Chicago, and eight-year-old son, Saint.