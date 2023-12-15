Andre Braugher’s cause of death officially revealed by publicist

Andre Braugher passed away from a then-undisclosed ‘brief illness’

Andre Braugher’s official cause of death has been revealed.

A rep for the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star confirmed Thursday that the late actor passed away after a months-long battle with lung cancer.

According to the spokesperson, Braugher was diagnosed with the disease “a few months” prior to his shocking death.

On Monday, December 11, Braugher’s rep, Jennifer Allen, broke the news that the beloved actor had passed away from a “brief illness” at the age of 61.

He was survived by his wife Ami Brabson and three adult sons, Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley.

The Emmy-winning actor was best known for his unforgettable roles in crime series, including Frank Pembleton on the ‘90s police procedural series, Homicide: Life on the Street, and Captain Raymond Holt on the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The roles, along with others, have earned him multiple awards and nominations throughout his over-three-decade-long career.

They have also earned him admiration from fans all over the world and his B99 family.

Just a few hours after his death, Braugher’s B99 costars poured in emotional tributes for the man they worked with for a decade.

“This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much,” Terry Crews – who played detective Terry Jeffords – wrote on his Instagram.

“I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about,” penned Joe Lo Truglio, who played detective Charles Boyle.

Hitchcock’s actor, Dirk Blocker, recalled in an interview with People Magazine that Braugher was like the “father figure” of the cast – always motivating and celebrating others.