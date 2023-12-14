George Clooney reveals surprising details about fatherhood

George Clooney is talking candidly about his experiences as a twin father.



A preview of the actor's full interview with Michael Strahan of Good Morning America, which will air on Thursday, is exclusively available to People magazine. During the interview, the actor discussed what has surprised him the most about raising his wife Amal Clooney's six-and-a-half-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

George,62, said to Strahan,52, who is also a father of four children, two of whom are twin girls, Isabella and Sophia, who are 19 years old. "Twins tell you a lot," George said.

"When you have twins and you're raising [them] the same time, the same way, and they're completely different human beings, you realize how little say you have in who they are," continued George. "You try to give them some boundaries and you try to give them things that you believe in, but they're just different."

The Oscar winner, who was promoting his latest directorial effort The Boys in the Boat, added: "They come out with an opinion, and it's amazing to watch how different my kids' personalities are."

In June 2017, 45-year-old George and Amal welcomed their children. The Clooneys have been outspoken about the unique personalities of their twins ever since they were born.