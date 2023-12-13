'Maestro': Irina Shayk expresses pride in ex Bradley Cooper, daughter Lea's cameo

Lea also made her red carpet debut at the L.A. premiere of the film, holding hands with her father 48

Irina Shayk recently attended Art Basel in Miami, sharing a tribute on her Instagram stories to her ex Bradley Cooper, and their six-year-old daughter, Lea, who made a cameo in the Netflix drama Maestro.

Lea also made her red carpet debut at the L.A. premiere of the film, holding hands with her father 48.

Irina 37, posted a movie poster featuring Cooper, co-star Carey Mulligan, and Lea, expressing her pride in the caption, "Congrats @maestrofilm So proud Daddy and Lea," with pink heart emojis.

In the movie, Lea is listed in the cast as Lea Cooper, portraying Little Jamie. Maestro depicts the love story between American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre, with Lea playing a younger version of Maya Hawke's character.

In a recent interview, Bradley Cooper described working with his daughter on the project as "amazing" and "incredible."

'It was amazing,' he told the outlet with a big smile, and then added, 'It was incredible.'

Bradley and Irina dated from 2015, welcoming Lea in 2017, but they split in 2019.