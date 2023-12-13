Diddy’s Grammy invite faces ‘serious evaluation’ amid sexual assault lawsuits

Diddy recently stepped down as chairman of his company and lost some major investors

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing legal troubles have tainted his Grammy invitation.

As the music mogul continues to face fallout over four different sexual abuse lawsuits filed against him over the past month, it appears that his invite from the 2024 Grammy awards may be rescinded.

Speaking to Radar Online, a spokesperson for the music society disclosed, “We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves.”

However, the spokesperson later clarified that only Diddy’s invitation is being reconsidered – not his nomination.

The 54-year-old rapper has been nominated for his most recent project, The Love Album: Off The Grid.

The news comes amid a series of losses for Diddy, who recently lost around 18 investors for his E-commerce site Empower Global.

Before that, he stepped down as chair of Revolt TV – the music network he founded in 2013.

Now, as Diddy faces further repercussions for his alleged crimes, UltraViolet – a woman’s rights group – doubled down pressure on the academy to cancel both his nomination and invitation.

“Shame on the music and entertainment industries for enabling men who weaponise their wealth and power to sexually abuse young women and girls,” director Elisa Batista told Radar Online.

“We will always stand with and believe survivors. Full stop,” she declared.