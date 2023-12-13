Offset mingles with model London Perry after split with wife Cardi B

Offset and London Perry got to know each other at Kanye West’s party

Offset is single and seemingly ready to mingle just hours after his wife, Cardi B, confirmed that they had split up.

Amidst marital woes, the 31-year-old rapper looked to be in great spirits as he chatted with model London Perry at Kanye West’s album listening party in Miami on Tuesday.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail showed that the pair were all smiles as they greeted and leaned in towards each other amidst the crowd to talk.

Offset then went on to take the stage with his friends and fellow performers – Chris Brown, Playboi Carti, Freddie Gibbs, Kodack Black, and Lil Durk.

The stunning model, for her part, did not help to quash the rumours.

On the contrary, she took to Instagram stories just hours after the pictures went viral and posted a seductive snap of her lying in what appeared to be a hotel room bed without any clothes on, covered only by the bed sheets.

Just a few hours prior to the party, Cardi B had officially confirmed the rumours that she and husband offset had split, revealing that she has actually been “single for a minute now.”

Speculations had already started swirling a week prior, when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the hip-hop power couple had unfollowed each other on social media.

The Bodack Yellow rapper dropped further hints on her Instagram stories, writing, “You know when you just outgrow relationships.”

However, this isn’t the first time that they have split, with sources telling People Magazine that the “tumultuous” pair have broken up and gotten back together “way more than the public has seen.”