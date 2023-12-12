Jennifer Aniston details 20 years of close bond with Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon cherished their close bond in recent interview

Jennifer Aniston cherished her close bond with The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon in a recent interview.

In conversation with Variety, the two actresses reflected on their long journey as best friends and reminisced the time spent on the set of popular television sitcom Friends.

Aniston shared, "We’ve been in each other’s lives for 20-something years. It’s just in our DNA that we are collaborators."

She continued, "We’re partners. We’re friends. We’re girlfriends, we share all sorts of heartbreaks in life and love and everything."



In response, Witherspoon added that there is a mutual respect and years of experience between the two pals.

The Big Little Lies actress further added, "And I think we’re both incredulous that we’re both still kicking around! That we’re still working at this level is such a privilege."

Witherspoon made a guest appearance as Aniston's little sister on the iconic comedy show.



While talking about her experience, the 47-year-old actress said that it was an "honour to contribute in something that’s really speaking about the world we live in today."



Aniston showered love on her reel-life sister, saying, "You still look like a little tiny girl to me, like my little sister. Like I always said, baby with a baby."