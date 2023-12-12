Jason Momoa receives backlash for ‘rude’ behaviour during British talkshow

Jason Momoa appeared to offend many fans with his mannerisms

Jason Momoa seemed to have missed out on his memo on British etiquettes when he appeared on The One Show on Monday.

The Game of Thrones alum, 44, who was a guest alongside Northern Irish actor James Nesbitt, 58, and celebrity chef Nigella Lawson, 63, was on the show to promote his upcoming movie, Aquaman 2.

Following the show, many fans of the show were offended with the way the DC star was disrespectful towards Lawson, with his back facing towards her.

Many watchers of the show took to X, formerly Twitter, where they expressed their displeasure with the actor.

“Jason Momoa is being quite ignorant at times, especially when James Nesbitt is talking as he has his back to Nigella Lawson,” one user tweeted.

Another said, “What’s Nigella done to upset Jason Momoa then.”

“Just switched on the telly. Why is Jason Momoa pointedly sitting with his back to Nigella Lawson??” tweeted one more.

“Very rude body language by Jason Momoa, putting his back to Nigella,” chimed another.

While Momoa did not respond to the comments in the matter, he did previously document his London trip as he went sight-seeing.

The Slumberland actor also shared videos of taking a boat ride under the London Bridge, where he revealed shooting not only Aquaman but also Fast X.

