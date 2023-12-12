Kat Dennings marries musician Andrew W.K in ‘intimate’ backyard wedding

Kat Dennings, Andrew W.K announced their engagement two weeks after confirming their romance in 2021

Kat Dennings secretly got married last month to musician Andrew Wilkes-Krier

The 2 Broke Girls star walked down the aisle in the couple’s backyard in their Los Angeles' home, which hosted about 15 people – including Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song – for the nuptials.

Speaking to Vogue Magazine in a spread published Monday, the 37-year-old actress said, “I wanted our wedding to feel completely different from an ‘industry event’ in every way.”

The new bride further boasted that she and W.K planned the wedding themselves, and she also did her own hair and makeup.

“I even handmade all of our wedding florals, aisle pieces and our ceremony arch, which took three entire days,” she said, further noting that “I wanted to be hands-on with the entire experience and feel like we had built our moment together from scratch.”

The Marvel actress explained that the inspiration behind their intimate aesthetic was their engagement in 2021, when they both “proposed to each other in the kitchen at the exact same moment.”

Noting that the “kitchen engagement kept calling back to us,” Dennings reflected that “a small home wedding was too cosy to resist.”

For their nuptials, the blushing bride wore a vintage Alexander McQueen gown in deep ivory, while the 44-year-old groom wore an eggplant-coloured suit that he designed with Brioni.

“I felt truly lucky to be marrying such a kind and loving man,” Dennings said of her new husband. “We just looked into each other’s eyes and were so excited to finally be husband and wife,” she gushed.