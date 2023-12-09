Mama June Shannon's daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell dies at 29

Anna was diagnosed with stage four adrenal cancer in January after complaining of stomach pain

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, the 29-year-old daughter of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Mama June Shannon, has passed away.

Cardwell had publicly disclosed her battle with adrenal cancer, which had advanced to stage 4. Mama June, 44, confirmed her daughter's death in a Sunday Instagram post.

Just two days before the heartbreaking announcement, the reality star had requested prayers for her ailing daughter on social media.

'With a breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,' June began her heartbreaking post. 'She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM.'

'She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today [sic],' Shannon continued.

'We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family [during] this difficult time,' she added.

Accompanying the caption was a photo of Mama June and her family, including Anna, who sported short hair amid her cancer treatments.

