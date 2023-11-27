Taylor Swift holds off ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ release much to fans’ dismay

Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ is the last album left for its rerecord

Taylor Swift appeared to have put together a slew of surprises as fans eagerly anticipate the announcement of Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

The Grammy-winning musician performed her last stop amid the South American leg of her Eras Tour in São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday.

While Swifties were enthusiastically expecting a big announcement before the Karma singer went on her winter break, that’s not how the show ended.

However, fans were still treated to live renditions of Say Don’t Go and It’s Time to Go as surprise songs, both of which she sang for the first time ever.

Swift debuted Say Don’t Go live on guitar, with an emotionally charged performance, and It’s Time to Go was done on Piano, rather than songs from the Reputation album.

Swift has been performing two surprise songs each night of The Eras Tour and not repeating them in any other show.

“There’s some songs that I still really, really wanna play,” Swift said, adding that she will be making plans and “make all the songs fair game” again.

Throughout the night, ‘Rep TV’ trended on X as fans widely theorised that Swift might announce the release date of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) during her last concert of 2023.

Swift even had a slip-up when she seemingly said “Rep” instead of “Eras” Tour on stage, while introducing her acoustic set. “You’ve gotten in my head,” she quipped.

“We find ourselves on the last night of The Eras Tour 2023,” she said.

“This tour is something that I thought of because I really wanted to celebrate all the times you guys have been there for me, and put together a show that incorporated all my favourite memories of touring — and I’ve been touring most of my life. I love travelling through these memories with you.”