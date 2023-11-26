Prince William, Kate Middleton reaction to Harry, Meghan ‘South Park’ parody revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to have had a difficult year for PR as Hollywood mocked them plenty of times, taking a jab at them with their shows.



Following the release of the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, the adult animated series created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone released a parody episode taking a dig at the Sussexes in February titled, Worldwide Privacy Tour.

The royal family as usual did not acknowledge the episode, but now it appears that Prince William and Kate Middleton were quite amused with the South Park episode.

Royal author Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame features an excerpt, published by The Sun, where it mentions that William thought the viral episode was “hilarious.”

The episode featured many thinly-veiled digs at the US-based couple, starting from the title of the episode, ‘Worldwide Privacy Tour.’

Harry and Meghan have often talked about wanting privacy in their lives but continue to make statements about it.

The show centres the ‘Prince and Princess of Canada’ as they embark on a “worldwide privacy tour” holding signs reading “we want our privacy” and “stop looking at us.”

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry deny reports of suing over 'South Park' episode

The pair appears on ‘Good Morning Canada’ where they are described as “royal prince, millionaire, world traveller, victim” and his wife as a “sorority girl, actress, influencer, and victim.”

Other jokes also included the candle blocking Meghan’s view during the Queen’s funeral and their move to California among other digs.