Rare artifacts: Tupac and Notorious B.I.G.'s arrest records surface online





Tupac and Notorious B.I.G.’s rap relics remain a collector’s dream.

Arrest records containing fingerprints of legendary hip-hop artists Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. are currently available for purchase at $225,000 each, as revealed by autograph dealer Moments in Time, which specializes in rare memorabilia, confirming their legitimacy.

These unique pieces date back to the 1990s when Tupac served nine months of his undecided long term in prison after being guilty of sexually assaulting a female fan.

Fingerprints from Tupac Shakur's arrest journal.

In a parallel jail custody record, The Notorious B.I.G. faced charges related to a robbery and serious assault in Pennsylvania, involving a concert promoter who alleged that he was brutally beaten up following a May 1995 dispute between him and the artist.

In January 1997, Biggie was ordered to pay $41,000 in damages resulting from “entourage use,” whereas the robbery charges were never resolved.

Biggie's fingerprints taken for the unresolved incident, signed his real name.

This announcement follows the recent arrest of a murder suspect accused of assassinating Tupac in a drive-by shooting almost thirty years ago.

Additionally, Moments in Time is offering a page of his liner notes for the celebrity’s final album, The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory. It is priced at $95,000 and includes comments from him throwing shade at some fellow musicians, like Dr. Dre.