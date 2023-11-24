Meghan Markle using ‘royal connections’ to survive major setback

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s setbacks worked in her favour due to her association with the royal family.



The Duchess of Sussex recently lost her potential Dior contract to The Crown’s actress Meg Bellamy.

Meg, 21, who played young Kate Middleton’s role in the popular Netflix series, has been approached by the luxury brand to become the new face of Dior.

In conversation with Mirror, PR expert Matt Yanofsky claimed that this setback will work in Meghan’s favour because of her affiliation with the royals.



He said, "This works for Meghan because since there's a royal connection, she will get just as much coverage as she would if she had become the face of Dior."

"Arguably it's less risky for her because if she failed as a spokeswoman she would be banned from fashion," Matt added.

Furthermore royal expert Angela Levin claimed that Meghan was enjoying the extra attention she has been receiving due to Prince Harry’s presence in her life.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, she wrote, "Meghan will get publicity, which she adores, because she is married to Prince Harry."