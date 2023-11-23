Axl Rose, Guns N’ Roses Frontman did something ‘violent’ in 1989, faces lawsuit

Rose "targeted" Kennedy when he was "at the peak" of his commercial stardom

Axl Rose, Guns N’ Roses Frontman faces “violent” sexual assault lawsuit.



On Wednesday, November 22, Sheila Kennedy, a former Penthouse model, filed a lawsuit in New York's Supreme Court accusing the 61-year-old Guns N' Roses frontman of sexually abusing her in 1989.

Kennedy said that Rose "targeted" her when he was "at the peak" of his commercial stardom, according to court documents that Us Weekly was able to access.

She said that following a concert in New York City in February 1989, Rose had asked her back to his hotel room for a party, where he allegedly gave attendees cocaine, champagne, and alcohol.

“As Kennedy exited Rose’s bathroom, Rose was waiting outside the door. He pushed Kennedy against the wall and kissed her,” the court documents claimed.

Adding, “Kennedy found Rose attractive and did not mind this encounter. She was open to sleeping with him if things progressed and if they continued to find each other attractive.”

Rose then allegedly made the room empty save for Kennedy, two other models, and himself so they could have a sexual encounter. Kennedy claimed that as Rose began acting aggressively toward one of the other women, she became "uncomfortable."

“The encounter quickly became not just uncomfortable but disturbing. It appeared to Kennedy that Rose was encouraging group s*x,” her lawsuit stated.

“She had been open to s*x with Rose but had not agreed to, and was not interested in, having group s*x.”

The musician allegedly "knocked her to the floor" and dragged Kennedy by her hair back to the bed when she attempted to leave. Before he allegedly started "violently [having] s*x" with another woman, he allegedly used pantyhose to tie her hands to the bedpost.

Kennedy said that Rose treated her like "property used solely for his sexual pleasure," and also accused him of rape. She asserted that she never gave the rock singer consent to have s*x with her.

Kennedy added that she has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and "lifelong emotional, physical, psychological, and financial impacts" as a result of the assault.

Kennedy is suing Rose for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and gender-motivated violence. She wants to be tried by a jury.