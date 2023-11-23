Jason Sudeikis shares what he thinks of Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce

Jason Sudeikis 'was thankful to Taylor' coming to do two nights of shows in Kansas City

Jason Sudeikis is grateful to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.



During the Grammy winner's Eras Tour's two-night visit in his hometown of Kansas City during the summer, the Ted Lasso star was overjoyed to be able to attend.

"I was thankful to Taylor, just hanging out, coming to do two nights of shows here," Jason expressed his gratefulness in a The Hollywood Reporter interview Nov. 21.

"All my friends, people with kids, people without kids, just had a blast. And she was like, ‘Oh, it was an amazing run.'

The Kansas City Chiefs fan added to the importance, "Little did I know, just a few months later, she'd be our adopted daughter."

Jason isn't shocked that Taylor has been spending more time in Kansas City amidst her developing romantic relationship with Travis, as the comic gave the tight end some very positive feedback.

"I don't blame her for wanting to hang out here more," Jason said. " don't blame her for wanting to hang out with Travis. He's a good egg."

Although the Anti-Hero singer and NFL player Travis didn't start dating until earlier this fall, their relationship actually started in Missouri when the player attempted to give her his phone number while she was performing in Kansas City.