Snoop Dogg smokeless stunt debunked: Inside rapper's history of smoking

Snoop Dogg shocked his dedicated fanbase with a grave announcement on his Instagram last week.

Taking to his social media on Thursday, Nov. 16, the 52-year-old rapper posted a black-and-white photo of himself, accompanied by a text that read, "After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time."

"I'm giving up smoke," he added in the caption.

Users shortly took to the comments to express their disbelief over the prospective, however, many also encouraged the rapper on his decision.

Snoop Dogg has frequently taken pride in his smoking habits since the very beginning of his career.

In an interview with Esquire in 2008, the bad decisions singer detailed his first time getting high.

He also fought the United States legal system to legalize marijuana, pointing out its significance in the field of medicine.

In a 2020 interview with High Times, the rapper branded weed “the most important element in hip-hop,” as he listed down the many benefits of the drug.

Did Snoop Dogg Quit Smoking?

Turned out, the unsettling announcement was a marketing tactic to tease his partnership with a smokeless fire pit brand, Solo Stove.

"I love a good fire outside but the smoke was too much. Solo Stove fixed fire and took out the smoke. They changed the game and now I'm excited to spread the love and stay warm with my friends and family,” his follow-up post on Instagram read.