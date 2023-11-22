Watch Jennifer Lawrence’s hilarious reaction to wardrobe malfunction on stage

Jennifer Lawrence has had numerous clumsy moments on live television over the years

Jennifer Lawrence has become a pro at handling awkward moments in public.

The latest in her series of hilarious and endearing public faux pas, Lawrence, 33, had an unfortunate yet hilarious wardrobe malfunction on stage at the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday lighting ceremony in collaboration with Dior Monday night.

In an Instagram clip, the Hunger Games star was delivering a speech when her belt unexpectedly snapped off her waist and fell to the ground.

“I’m so sorry, that was so loud, my belt popped off!” Lawrence exclaimed in embarrassment, looking mortified as she brought up her hands to cover her wide-eyed face.

But the Oscar-winner quickly regained her composure and nonchalantly continuing her speech – like a true pro!

Standing right next to her on stage, the CEO of Saks, Marc Metrick, and the Christian Dior CEO Delphine Arnault couldn’t contain their smiles as Lawrence thanked Dior and Saks.

Luckily, as she unveiled Dior’s Carousel of Dreams display, the rest of Lawrence’s wardrobe stayed intact– her black Dior coat fully buttoned over her white blouse.



Having infamously tripped at the Oscars in 2013, Lawrence’s latest antics were nothing out of the ordinary for fans.

“She always gets stuck with the awkward moments,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“chaotic hahahaha but jen is too sweet n [sic] funny,” gushed another.