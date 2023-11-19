Holly Willoughby friend ‘shows concern’ as he claims ex This Morning star isn't in good place

Leigh Francis expresses concern for her well-being, mentioning her ongoing tough time

Leigh Francis reveals Holly Willoughby 'isn't in a good place' following an alleged kidnap plot.

Leigh known as Keith Lemon close friends with Holly during her time on Celebrity Juice, expresses concern for her well-being, mentioning her ongoing tough time

The comedian said the TV presenter has been going through a 'tough time', according to the Sunday People.

He explained: 'I don't think she's in a good place. She's having a tough time.'

Speaking at the We Free Women launch, Leigh, 55, added that he texts the former This Morning presenter often in an attempt to lift her spirits.

Mother-of-three Holly, who originally joined the This Morning team in 2009, left the show last month 'for the sake of her family' after discovering she was the target of an alleged kidnap and murder plot.

Gavin Plumb, 36, has pleaded not guilty to charges of soliciting murder and incitement to commit kidnap the former This Morning host.

Leigh said of his friend: 'I just text her? I don't ask how she is, but I send her some messages to cheer her up.

'I just go, "Hope you're OK", and tell her about things I've bought. Like, "I've just wasted my money on some Spider-Man Crocs, Holly? do you like them?"

He added that he 'doesn't know' if she will return to host Dancing On Ice in January - after she was still considered the bookies' favourite to host the skating show.