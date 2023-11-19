Jungkook's 'Golden' beats Taylor Swift's '1989' on album sales chart

Jungkook's Golden breaks Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) record on album sales chart

BTS member Jungkook recently achieved another milestone as his debut solo album Golden surpassed Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) on the global sales chart.

As per United World Chart, the youngest member of BTS marked this achievement with massive 951,000 total equivalent sales of his album.

On the other hand, Swift's album grabbed second position in the chart with 358,000 sales.

In October, Jungkook’s debut single Seven from his newly released album Golden, hit one billion streams on Spotify, breaking the previous record set by Miley Cyrus’ iconic song Flowers.

According to a social media page named BTS Charts Daily, Jungkook’s song made a historic record in just 108 days.

Previously, the record held by Miley as her song hit the 1 billion stream mark on the digital music service in 112 days.

As per reports, Jungkook is gearing up to perform at his first solo concert on November 20, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. The singer will mesmerize the audience with his songs from his solo debut album, Golden.