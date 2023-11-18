Nicolas Cage, Sofia Coppola ended filming in Toronto at same time: 'Good luck'

Unexpectedly, Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola ended up working on films in Toronto at the same time.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted online on Friday, the Oscar-winning actor revealed that his cousin Coppola, a filmmaker, was filming Priscilla, which is currently showing in theatres, while he was working on the comedy Dream Scenario, which is helmed by Kristoffer Borgli and opens nationwide on November 22.

“I think it’s lovely. I think it’s wonderful. She’s so gifted, so talented,” Coppola is set to direct the Priscilla Presley biopic starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, according to Cage.

However, Cage and Coppola weren't the only family members who had prior commitments and were occupied with their own projects at the time. The Renfield actor made sure to tell Coppola how amazing it was that her father, Francis Ford Coppola, the filmmaker, was also filming Megalopolis at the same time as her uncle.

“It was interesting because we were both in Toronto at the same time filming and she was filming her picture and I was filming mine, and I did text her and said, ‘You know, it’s kind of incredible that your dad is over there making a movie in Atlanta at the same time you’re making a movie and I’m making a movie in Toronto. This is great. This has got to be good luck for all of us,'” he recalled.

In Cage's film Dream Scenario, a misfortunate family man has a complete metamorphosis in his life when random people begin to see him in their dreams. However, things change when those fantasies become nightmares.