Heath, X Japan bassist, passes away after cancer battle

Hiroshi Morie, the longtime bassist of Japanese rock band X Japan, known by his stage name Heath, has died at the age of 55. The band confirmed the news in a statement released today.



Heath passed away on October 29 after a battle with colorectal cancer. He was diagnosed with the disease in June of this year.

The musician was a founding member of X Japan, which formed in 1982. He was known for his powerful bass lines and his energetic stage presence. He was a key part of the band's success, which helped them become one of the most popular rock bands in Japan.

Heath is survived by his wife and two children.

The members of X Japan are deeply saddened by Heath's passing. They released a statement saying, "Heath was a dear friend and bandmate. He was a talented musician and a kind person. He will be greatly missed."

A funeral service for Heath will be held privately. The band has asked that fans refrain from sending flowers or donations.

Heath's death is a loss for the music world. He was a talented musician and a beloved member of the X Japan family. He will be remembered by his fans for his music and his passion for performing.

About X Japan

X Japan is a Japanese rock band formed in 1982. The band is known for their unique blend of heavy metal, hard rock, and pop music. They are one of the most popular rock bands in Japan and have sold over 30 million records worldwide.