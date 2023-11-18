Drew Barrymore gets a sentimental tattoo live on her talkshow

Drew Barrymore’s tattoo collection has hit the double digits – that too on live television!



On this week’s episode of her daytime talkshow, The Drew Barrymore Show, the hostess got some fresh ink with the phrase, “I Am Human” inscribed onto her wrist.

The artist that tatted her up was none other than Ink Master Season 15 contestant, Jon Mesa, joined by Ink Master host Joel Madden.

The former child actress, 48, also documented the entire process in a behind-the-scenes video, in which she explained the meaning behind the new design – which she had only thought of the previous day – along with that of her various other tattoos.

“We all talk bad to ourselves. We’re the meanest to ourselves. If someone talked to us like we talked to ourselves, we’d kick them out of the room,” the E.T the Extra-Terrestrial star explained.

Meanwhile, Madden expressed that he loved the idea, further complimenting Barrymore for not flinching or making a face as the needles poked her skin.

The award-winning actress appreciated the validation she got from the Good Charlotte lead vocalist, expressing, “It set me on my way on little clouds and wings.”

When asked if she liked all of her eleven tattoos, the 50 First Dates actress quipped, “I like 9… and today we’ll make it 10.”

Interestingly, this is the second time the Charlie’s Angels star has gotten inked up on live television, the first time being in 2021 when she got the phrase “home is where we are” inscribed across her arm.