Molly-Mae Hague reveals she still cries over THIS mega loss

Molly-Mae Hague shared in a recent YouTube video that she accidentally donated a £2,000 designer coat to a charity shop.
The Love Island star still feels emotional about the incident, confessing, "I never really got over it. I still shed a tear when I think about it late at night." In her latest video on Tuesday, Molly-Mae showcased a Primark haul and recounted the story of the lost Max Mara coat.
Expressing enthusiasm for Primark's impressive winter range, the 24-year-old influencer purchased a new cream teddy bear-style coat.
While showcasing the new coat to her fans, she mentioned that it reminded her of her 'dream coat' from designer Max Mara, which she bought a few years ago but sadly no longer possesses.
Additionally, Molly-Mae opened up about feeling like herself again after giving birth to her daughter Bambi in January, stating, "I am starting to see glimmers of my actual old self...my pre-baby self coming back" nine months postpartum.
