Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial case musical set to premiere in London

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial case gets musical treatment for London stage

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial case with a skiing optometrist has recently been adapted for London stage titled Gwyneth Goes Skiing.

According to the Variety, the musical play will reportedly debut in London in December from Awkward Productions.

The outlet reported that Linus Karp will feature as Paltrow while Terry Sanderson, the optometrist who collided with her on a Utah ski slope in 2016, will be played by Joseph Martin.

Interestingly, the show will also showcase original musical by singer and songwriter Leland (RuPaul’s Drag Race).

As per official synopsis, the play is based on the “court trial between Paltrow and Sanderson that took place earlier this year”.

“Sanderson filed suit against the Paltrow following their collision, claiming he was left with a concussion, four broken ribs and a brain injury. He originally sought $3.1 million in compensation. Paltrow later counter-sued for $1 and attorney fees. Eventually, jury sided with the actress in this case.

The show, which runs for 10 days from December 13, will take place at London’s Pleasance Theatre.

Meanwhile, Paltrow is not the first celeb that her trial has been adapted for play in current period.

Another British soccer wives Colleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy were also the subject of a stage play, TV drama and multiple documentaries, including Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story on Disney+.