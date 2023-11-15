Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis says she’s ‘proud’ to be a daughter of Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis daughter Tallulah has recently shared she’s “proud” to be a daughter of iconic individual on social media.
On Wednesday, Tallulah poured her heart through some throwback photos of her and Bruce that she posted on Instagram.
In the first photo, Tallulah could be seen hugging her father Bruce on a sofa chair amid his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosed in March.
Tallulah posted a picture of her driving license, as it read “Bruce” is also one of her middle names, giving her an even closer bond to her father.
In another photo, the Die Hard actor’s daughter shared a photo of Bruce in his younger days as he beamed while taking to the stage in a pair of dark shades and fez hat.
Tallulah penned a heartfelt note alongside a set of photos in the caption, writing, “Damn, these photos are hitting tonight. You are my whole damn heart and I'm so proud to be your Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis.”
Following this post, Bruce’s fans dropped their love in the comment section as one one wrote, “Your dad is fabulous and so are you.”
Another added, “I am so happy that you have this connection with your dad! He’s always been one of favourites! You look a lot like him.”
Meanwhile, Bruce left Hollywood after being diagnosed with the brain condition, aphasia, which causes patient to lose his language skills.
