Matt LeBlanc bids final goodbye to Friends co-star Matthew Perry: Photos

Matt LeBlanc has recently bid final goodbye to his close pal and Friends co-star Matthew Perry, who died last month due to drowning in his LA home.

On November 14, the actor took to Instagram and posted a carousel of photos from the set of his hit sitcom, which ran between 1994 and 2004.

In the caption, Matt penned a heartfelt note along with a set of pictures, writing, “It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye.”

“The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life,” said the 56-year-old.

Matt stated, “It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend.”

“I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never,” he continued.

Matt added, “Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”

“And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me,” he quipped in the end.

Following his post, fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comment section.



One remarked, “The sadness I feel right now is the greatest one since 10/28. At the same time, these images and your words warm our hearts. Take care! Your friend, also ours in some way, is eternal.”

Another said, “I just finished friends r now, and i was waiting your post.”

Meanwhile, Matt along with other stars including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow were among 20 mourners at Matthew’s funeral earlier this month.