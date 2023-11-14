Jacob Elordi reveals Priscilla Presley’s reaction to his Elvis voice

Jacob Elordi received the seal of approval for his portrayal of Elvis Presley from Priscilla Presley as he stars in her newly-released biopic.

The Kissing Booth star, 25, is starring as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll in Sofia Coppola’s biopic Priscilla, while Cailee Spaeny, 25, takes on the titular role.

In his cover story for GQ, Elordi revealed that in order to prepare for the role, he saw ‘nearly every piece of available footage that existed.’ He also spoke to Priscilla, with whom he ended up bonding over their love for animals.

The legendary musician was known for his unique accent and voice, which Priscilla seemed to have approved of.

“She said I got the voice right,” Elordi told the outlet, “Which was everything I needed to get.”

Previously, Austin Butler took on the role of Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic, Elvis. Butler, who dedicated three years to prepare for the role, won a Golden Globe for his performance. He continued to sound like Elvis even after the release of the biopic.

The Euphoria actor had ‘no traces of Elvis-speak,’ per the outlet, despite staying in the voice the entire time he was on set for practical reasons.

“There’s all these layers and hoops that you have to jump through to get to that voice,” he explained. “So, for me personally to be dropping out my voice and then coming in, it’s not going to work.”