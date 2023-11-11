Ryan Reynolds looks dapper in suspenders as he enjoys filming Imaginary Friends

Ryan Reynolds was spotted in character while filming scenes for the upcoming fantasy comedy, Imaginary Friends, on Coney Island on Friday.

The 47-year-old Deadpool actor, who recently strolled hand in hand with his wife Blake Lively in NYC, was seen on the boardwalk shooting content for the movie after the official end of the SAG-AFTRA strike on Thursday.

The 118-day strike had significantly halted Hollywood productions until the union reached a 'tentative agreement' on Wednesday with the studios, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The father of four looked sharp in a white and black polka dot shirt neatly tucked into high-waisted black trousers.

He accessorized with suspenders draping over his shoulders and slipped into black and white-coloured dress shoes. To combat the cooler fall temperatures, Reynolds layered his ensemble with a buttoned black jacket.

Ryan was last seen shooting scenes for the anticipated project late last year in November in Brooklyn.

The film is both written and directed by Office alum, John Krasinski, with the actor also taking on a role in the fantasy movie - which is slated to hit theaters next year on May 17, 2024.

Alongside Reynolds and Fleming, and star-studded cast also includes Steve Carrell, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Vince Vaughn as well as Maya Rudolph and Awkwafina.