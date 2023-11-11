Prince Harry defended Diana after Prince William dubbed her ‘paranoid’

file footage

Prince Harry backed his late mother Princess Diana against Prince William’s claims about her mental health.



During his witness statement in a phone hacking lawsuit against British tabloids earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex blamed the media for evoking trust issues in him against his close family and friends, pretty much like it happened with his late mother.

"It was so conflicting. It's only now, realising what the [Mirror Group's] journalists were doing, and how they were getting their information, that I can see how much of my life was wasted on this paranoia," the Spare author explained at the trial.

“I've always heard people refer to my mother as paranoid, but she wasn't. She was fearful of what was actually happening to her and now I know that I was the same,” he added.

It comes after the Prince of Wales denounced BBC after one of their former journalists Martin Bashir resorted to illegal means to secure a bombshell 1995 TV interview with the late princess.

Prince William said in a scathing video statement, "It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said.

“The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others.”

“It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her,” the future King added at the time.