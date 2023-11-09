Russell Brand appears for first time amid rape and sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand has emerged in public for the first time since facing public accusations of rape and sexual assault from multiple women.

The comedian has remained out of the public eye since the allegations surfaced in September, accusing him of engaging in abusive and predatory behavior, including rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013.

Brand vehemently denies all the allegations.

Brand was photographed on Thursday driving to the Oxfordshire pub he owns in his £90,000 Land Rover Defender to discuss ongoing renovations with staff.

Investigations into Brand's behavior have been initiated by the BBC, Channel 4, and production firm Banijay. Both the Met Police and Thames Valley police have stated that they are investigating complaints.

In a recent development, it was disclosed that Brand had to remove fencing around his village pub, installed in violation of planning regulations the day after he was accused of abusive and predatory behavior.

Facing serious allegations of sexual assault, rape, and emotional abuse from multiple women, the 48-year-old Brand denies all claims, asserting that any sexual encounters were consensual.

The accusations were brought to light in The Sunday Times and on Channel 4's Dispatches in September.