'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' teaser trailer promises action-packed fun adventure

Sony Pictures has released the first teaser trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the sequel to 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The trailer gives fans a first look at the new film, which sees the return of Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Carrie Coon.



The trailer opens with a shot of the iconic Ghostbusters firehouse, followed by a montage of clips showing the team in action. Rudd's character, Mr. Grooberson, is now a fully-fledged Ghostbuster, and he's leading the team on a new mission to stop a new and dangerous threat.

The trailer also teases the return of some original Ghostbusters cast members, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson. However, it's unclear how big their roles in the film will be.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 29, 2024. The film is directed by Gil Kenan, who previously worked on the Ghostbusters video game and the animated series Ghostbusters: Ecto Force.

In addition to the returning cast members, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire also stars Logan Kim and Celeste O'Connor. The film is produced by Jason Blumenfeld and Reitman, with Kenan and JoAnn Perritano serving as executive producers.

Fans React to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Fans of the Ghostbusters franchise have reacted positively to the teaser trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Many fans are excited to see the return of the original cast members, as well as the new team of Ghostbusters.

"The teaser trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire looks amazing!" one fan wrote on Twitter. "I'm so excited to see Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace lead the new team of Ghostbusters. And I can't wait to see how the original cast members are involved."

"I'm really impressed with the teaser trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," another fan wrote. "The film looks like it's going to be a lot of fun, and I'm excited to see what the new team of Ghostbusters gets up to."