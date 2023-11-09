Ted Lasso Hannah Waddingham emerges surprise frontrunner as Holly Willoughby replacement

Amid Holly Willoughby's unexpected resignation from the This Morning show, there's been extensive speculation on her replacement.
Numerous names have been tossed around, and now, surprising everyone, Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso has emerged as a leading candidate.
The 49-year-old actress, celebrated for her roles in Eurovision, Ted Lasso, Sex Education, and Benidorm, is gaining national acclaim.
With odds of 4/1, she's entered the race to secure the permanent presenter spot on This Morning. According to William Hill, she currently stands third in the running, with Alison Hammond leading at 6/5 and Storm Huntley from Jeremy Vine's team at 2/1.
