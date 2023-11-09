King Charles bans mention of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in latest snub

Prince Harry's father went the extra mile to ensure that his birthday celebrations would not be marred

King Charles will reportedly not tolerate any drama regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after it emerged that the monarch banned any mention of the two on his 75th birthday celebrations.

Sources told Express that palace aides were 'dreaded' over the mere mention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at two events which will mark King Charles’ birthday.

"Not only will the King hold a lavish reception at Clarence House on November 14, but he will also make an appearance at a charity event at Highgrove a day earlier," the source said.

"It has been made very clear that Sussex discussions are firmly off the table at both events."

This development comes after the couple issued a statement hours before Prince Harry’s father was to make his historical address at the State Opening of Parliament as monarch.

In the statement, Prince Harry and Meghan denied a Sunday Times report claiming that the duo turned down King Charles' invitation to his birthday party.

"In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty's upcoming birthday," the statement read.

"It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story."