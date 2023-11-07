Gigi Hadid thinks Bradley Cooper is ‘different’ from all men she’s dated

Gigi Hadid feels that Bradley Cooper is different from all the previous men that she has dated as their romance heats up.

The supermodel, 28, and the Maestro actor, 48, were first linked when the two were spotted on a dinner date last month in New York.

A source cited by the Us Weekly shared that Hadid is grateful for her relationship with The Hangover actor. “Gigi appreciates that Bradley is different from other men she’s dated,” the source said. “He’s really mature and treats her with nothing but respect.”

The insider also shared that the two are getting to know each other and make an effort to spend time together amid their “incredibly busy schedules". They added that the pair “made it a point to make time for each other whenever possible” and when they can’t meet, they prioritise “texting, FaceTiming [and] communicating every day.”

Amid their blossoming romance, the insider told the outlet that Hadid and Cooper are planning to take the next step in their relationship and introduce their daughters.

“They haven’t had a playdate with their girls yet but it’s definitely something they’ve discussed,” the source said.

Hadid shares three-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, whom she split from in 2021. Cooper, meanwhile, has a six-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, 37, with whom he called it quits in 2019.