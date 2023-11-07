Matthew Perry changed key scene in ‘Friends’ as fans would’ve ‘never forgiven’ him

Matthew Perry made a major decision regarding the storyline of his beloved character on Friends, to make it less controversial.

Perry’s character, Chandler Bing, was going to cheat on Courteney Cox’s Monica Geller in the episode titled ‘The One in Vegas: Part 1’ from the fifth season of the show.

In the episode Chandler argues with Monica about her lunch with ex Dr Richard Burke (Tom Selleck). In the initial script of the episode, Chandler then orders room service and a hotel worker, played by Lisa Cash, arrives. One thing leads to another, and he cheats on Monica.

Cash, 54, told TMZ that they had rehearsed the scene but just a day before the shoot, Perry changed his mind about the scene.

“We had rehearsed it and everything, and then the day before we were shooting in front of a live audience, I was told that [Matthew] went to the writers and said the audience would never forgive him for cheating on Monica,” she said.

“He was probably right. That would’ve changed possibly the course of the show and his character.”

Cash shared that the role would have sort of been a “game changer” for her but she added the Perry made a “smart” call and it was a “good move.”

She explained, “Because they had that other thing with the Ross and Rachel ‘we were on a break,’ but Chandler and Monica weren’t on a break. This was a decision that he was gonna make to cheat on her.”

At the end of the 10-season sitcom, Friends, Monica and Chandler were married with adopted twin children and decided to move to the suburbs.