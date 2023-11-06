Scott Disick shares son's photo after ex Kourtney Kardashian gives birth

Scott Disick shares kids' photo as ex Kourtney Kardashian welcomes first child with Travis Barker

Scott Disick, who shares three children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, has shared a photo of his son after the reality star gave birth to her first child with husband Travis Barker.

Disick, 40, turned to his Instagram Stories on Saturday to share his and Kourtney's son Reign's sweet picture after it was revealed his ex-girlfriend became mother again.

He captioned the photo: "Str8 out of comp."



In the adorable photo, Kardashian and Scott's son Reign is seen seating on a couch with his arms folded across his chest and a cheeky look on his face.

Scott Disick shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian - Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight.



44-year-old Kourtney reportedly feels so blessed after giving birth following terrifying foetal surgery she had during her pregnancy to save her unborn baby's life.