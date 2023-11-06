Margot Robbie enjoys taking selfies with fans while leaving Cottesloe Beach

File Footage

Margot Robbie had a splendid day at Cottesloe Beach in Perth, where she was noticed by a crowded group of adoring fans.

The Australian actress, who is currently in Australia with her husband Tom Ackerley, found herself surrounded by ecstatic admirers as she tried to depart.

The 33-year-old Barbie star was absolutely radiant as she graciously took a moment to capture selfies with her fans.

Margot's smile was unceasing as she was encircled by a crowd eager to catch her attention.

She exuded elegance in a long-sleeved sheer white blouse paired with mini-shorts that reached just above her thighs.

Margot complemented her attire with white Crocs and added a touch of style with designer sunglasses and a luxurious handbag.

Her husband Tom, also 33, accompanied Margot, and the two of them displayed their affection as they shared an enjoyable day out.

Margot, who was born and raised in Australia, still has family members, including influencer Cameron Robbie, living Down Under.

Despite her relocation to Los Angeles, the Australian star openly expresses her longing for her homeland.

This visit to Australia occurred after Margot found herself embroiled in controversy over her Halloween costume this year.



