Katy Perry tears up during interaction with daughter at Las Vegas show

Katy Perry engaged in a heartfelt interaction with her daughter Daisy at her final Las Vegas residency show, Play.



A viral video captured by a fan showed Perry expressing her love for her three-year-old daughter whom she welcomed with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August 2020.

In a video clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Roar singer, "Daisy! I love you so much. You're my best friend, I'm so glad you're here."



The 39-year-old musician's little girl can be seen wearing Minnie Mouse outfit with pink headphones over her ears.

During the same show, the Dark Horse vocalist admired her better half Bloom for being "an incredible support system" and "an amazing father."

In another video shared by the same user on X, Perry got emotional while expressing her love for her daughter.



"When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again," she said.



Perry continued, "So this show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free."

